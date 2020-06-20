All apartments in Fayetteville
1018 N Lonnie AVE
1018 N Lonnie AVE

1018 North Lonnie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1018 North Lonnie Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Sang Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impressively remodeled 3 BR, 2 BA home. Laminate floors, open floor plan to kitchen, dining & family room, wet bar, new paint, SS appliances, modern fixtures, updated BA's with/ new vanities/fixtures. Breakfast nook opens sliding glass doors to the back deck. Backyard perfect for entertaining, extremely large & spacious, mature trees with lots of shade, horseshoes already set up, extra large shop building for storage or man cave/she shack, extra parking on side of house. 1 car garage with built-ins, decent size utility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 N Lonnie AVE have any available units?
1018 N Lonnie AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 N Lonnie AVE have?
Some of 1018 N Lonnie AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 N Lonnie AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1018 N Lonnie AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 N Lonnie AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1018 N Lonnie AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1018 N Lonnie AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1018 N Lonnie AVE does offer parking.
Does 1018 N Lonnie AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 N Lonnie AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 N Lonnie AVE have a pool?
No, 1018 N Lonnie AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1018 N Lonnie AVE have accessible units?
No, 1018 N Lonnie AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 N Lonnie AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 N Lonnie AVE has units with dishwashers.
