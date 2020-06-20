1018 N Lonnie AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Impressively remodeled 3 BR, 2 BA home. Laminate floors, open floor plan to kitchen, dining & family room, wet bar, new paint, SS appliances, modern fixtures, updated BA's with/ new vanities/fixtures. Breakfast nook opens sliding glass doors to the back deck. Backyard perfect for entertaining, extremely large & spacious, mature trees with lots of shade, horseshoes already set up, extra large shop building for storage or man cave/she shack, extra parking on side of house. 1 car garage with built-ins, decent size utility.