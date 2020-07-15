All apartments in Bentonville
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:47 AM

2304 SE C

2304 Southeast C Street · (501) 230-5290
Location

2304 Southeast C Street, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1989 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Located near South Walton Boulevard, the Parkside Row Townhomes have a great central location in Bentonville, Arkansas. Built in 2019, these townhomes offer contemporary finishes with tile backsplashes, granite countertops and custom built cabinets.
Every kitchen is equipped with a full stainless steel appliance package including a gas range. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, double sink vanity, stand up shower and separate bathtub. 

For parking and outdoor space, each townhome has a spacious two car garage and private courtyard with gas line hookup.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 SE C have any available units?
2304 SE C has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 SE C have?
Some of 2304 SE C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 SE C currently offering any rent specials?
2304 SE C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 SE C pet-friendly?
No, 2304 SE C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 2304 SE C offer parking?
Yes, 2304 SE C offers parking.
Does 2304 SE C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 SE C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 SE C have a pool?
No, 2304 SE C does not have a pool.
Does 2304 SE C have accessible units?
No, 2304 SE C does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 SE C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 SE C has units with dishwashers.
