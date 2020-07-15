Amenities

Located near South Walton Boulevard, the Parkside Row Townhomes have a great central location in Bentonville, Arkansas. Built in 2019, these townhomes offer contemporary finishes with tile backsplashes, granite countertops and custom built cabinets.

Every kitchen is equipped with a full stainless steel appliance package including a gas range. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, double sink vanity, stand up shower and separate bathtub.



For parking and outdoor space, each townhome has a spacious two car garage and private courtyard with gas line hookup.