Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8020 Shadesbrook Drive

8020 Shadesbrook Dr · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8020 Shadesbrook Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8020 Shadesbrook Drive · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1801 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Brand New Home for Rent in Tuscaloosa, Al... AVAILABLE NOW!!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage!

2 Story foyer entryway leads into great room! Open kitchen with large island, pantry, recessed lights and tons of cabinet space. All 3 bedrooms and washer/dryer connections (will fit standard size washer & dryer only) are upstairs. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, and additional closet for more space. Master bath has double vanity. Large patio, great for grilling and entertaining. Pet friendly home.

Resident to verify schools & utilities: McAdory, Alabama power.

**Square footage is approximate**

Pets allowed (Cats & Dogs only) - no breed or weight restrictions, pet fee and pet rent apply.

The security deposit for the rental home equals between 1-2 months rent.

(RLNE5554118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 Shadesbrook Drive have any available units?
8020 Shadesbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8020 Shadesbrook Drive have?
Some of 8020 Shadesbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 Shadesbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8020 Shadesbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 Shadesbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8020 Shadesbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8020 Shadesbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8020 Shadesbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 8020 Shadesbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8020 Shadesbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 Shadesbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 8020 Shadesbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8020 Shadesbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 8020 Shadesbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 Shadesbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8020 Shadesbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
