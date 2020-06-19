8020 Shadesbrook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Brand New Home for Rent in Tuscaloosa, Al... AVAILABLE NOW!!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage!



2 Story foyer entryway leads into great room! Open kitchen with large island, pantry, recessed lights and tons of cabinet space. All 3 bedrooms and washer/dryer connections (will fit standard size washer & dryer only) are upstairs. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, and additional closet for more space. Master bath has double vanity. Large patio, great for grilling and entertaining. Pet friendly home.



Resident to verify schools & utilities: McAdory, Alabama power.



**Square footage is approximate**



Pets allowed (Cats & Dogs only) - no breed or weight restrictions, pet fee and pet rent apply.



The security deposit for the rental home equals between 1-2 months rent.



