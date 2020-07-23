/
tuscaloosa county
110 Apartments for rent in Tuscaloosa County, AL📍
9 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$890
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
7 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$991
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
8 Units Available
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$719
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
14 Units Available
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$545
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$775
1060 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
2 Units Available
The Tower
2330 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
$915
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower is located on the corner of University Boulevard and Greensboro Avenue in the heart of historic downtown Tuscaloosa. This elegant high-rise was constructed in 1925, and was originally known as the First National Bank building.
4 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$827
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1594 sqft
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.
1 Unit Available
8747 Rolling Hills Drive
8747 Rolling Hills Drive, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1981 sqft
1 Unit Available
1571 Spencer Drive
1571 Spencer Drive, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1382 sqft
1 Unit Available
4424 30th Avenue East
4424 30th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
1 Unit Available
319 James I Harrison Junior Parkway
319 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1660 sqft
1 Unit Available
184 Roscommon Road
184 Roscommon Road, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1337 sqft
1 Unit Available
16894 Misty Way
16894 Misty Way, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included
1 Unit Available
11596 Crimson Ridge Road
11596 Crimson Ridge Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1801 sqft
Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring.
1 Unit Available
2085 Idlewood Drive
2085 Idlewood Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1744 sqft
1 Unit Available
2042 Idlewood Drive
2042 Idlewood Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1813 sqft
1 Unit Available
15634 Peace Valley Road
15634 Peace Valley Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1603 sqft
1 Unit Available
111 Wexford Way
111 Wexford Way, Tuscaloosa County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,630
1497 sqft
1 Unit Available
704 Greystone Street
704 Greystone Street, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
2278 sqft
1 Unit Available
114 31st Street
114 31st Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1754 sqft
1 Unit Available
4502 31st Avenue East
4502 31st Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1295 sqft
1 Unit Available
1250 Misty Lane
1250 Misty Lane, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2142 sqft
1 Unit Available
76 Brookhaven Drive
76 Brookhaven Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1873 sqft
1 Unit Available
14347 Ashborough Drive
14347 Ashborough Drive, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1629 sqft
1 Unit Available
2419 58th Street East
2419 58th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1789 sqft
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Tuscaloosa County area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, The University of Alabama, Birmingham Southern College, Jefferson State Community College, and Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood have apartments for rent.
