Property highlights
Experience the blend of quality and tranquility at Legacy at Country Club where elegant townhomes boast a cost-effective advantage. Enveloped by mature trees and large open green courtyards, the property is an oasis of serenity in the thriving Taylorville area. Positioned for convenience, it offers easy interstate access to explore all that the Tuscaloosa metro area has to offer, including countless dining, entertainment, and shopping venues. Additionally, attractive discounts are available for community heroes such as firefighters, nurses, and teachers. Legacy at Country Club ensures a lifestyle rooted in comfort, with an array of amenities like a gym, pool, and tennis court enhancing daily living.
Price and Availability
Verified 2 HRS ago
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
$800
1 Bed
1 Bath
323 sqft
Unit 040
Avail. now
$800
Unit 042
Avail. now
$800
Unit 045
Avail. now
$925
Unit 046
Avail. now
$925
Unit 038
Avail. now
$949
Unit 183
Avail. now
$949
Unit 053
Avail. now
$949
Unit 059
Avail. now
$949
Unit 063
Avail. now
$949
Unit 071
Avail. now
$949
Unit 085
Avail. now
$949
Unit 095
Avail. now
$949
Unit 110
Avail. now
$949
Unit 121
Avail. now
$949
Unit 159
Avail. now
$949
Unit 193
Avail. now
$949
Unit 197
Avail. now
$949
Unit 214
Avail. now
$949
Unit 218
Avail. now
$949
Unit 205
Avail. now
$949
Location
1601 Mimosa Park Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
*UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT* Surrounded by tall trees this architectural designed town home community is nestled in large open green courtyards. On the southern edge of Tuscaloosa in the growing Taylorville area Legacy at Country Club apartment homes provide a combination of quality features and resort style amenities in a peaceful country setting. Convenient interstate access as well as dining and recreational opportunities of the entire metro area. We are within driving distance to The University of Alabama and Shelton State College. We also provide discounts to firefighters, first responders, active military, police, teachers and nurses. Call or come by for a tour today!
We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from Legacy at Country Club. Check back soon.
Verified reviews
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesGas
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
Parking Details Open lot. None.
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Cash Saver
2.1 mi
Publix
2.2 mi
Sam's Club
2.3 mi
Walmart Supercenter
2.4 mi
Winn-Dixie
2.5 mi
Restaurants
Hooters
0.8 mi
Waffle House
0.8 mi
Arby's
0.9 mi
Milo's Hamburgers
0.9 mi
Wendy's
0.9 mi
Public Transportation
Tuscaloosa
2.7 mi
Tuscaloosa
2.7 mi
Tutwiler
3.5 mi
Coliseum Perimeter Parking
3.6 mi
Tutwiler (Westbound)
3.6 mi
Airports
Tuscaloosa National Airport
5.5 mi
Rainey Field
6.7 mi
Lake Tuscaloosa Seaplane Base
13.6 mi
Moundville Airport
13.6 mi
Strickland/Smalley Field
23.0 mi
Schools
5
Hillcrest Middle School
1.8 mi
4
Hillcrest High School
2.0 mi
6
Englewood Elementary School
2.9 mi
3
Univ Place Elementary School
2.9 mi
2
Central High School
3.1 mi
Parks
Green Arces Park
1.6 mi
Rosedale Park
2.0 mi
Harmon Park
2.1 mi
Kaulton Field
2.1 mi
Remington Community Park
2.2 mi
Entertainment
Planet Fitness
0.9 mi
Hollywood 16 and IMAX
1.1 mi
Crunch Fitness
2.6 mi
Weaver-Bolden Branch Library
2.7 mi
McKenzie Court Community Center
2.8 mi
Pets
McLendon Veterinary Clinic
4.3 mi
Averette Veterinary
5.5 mi
Indian Hills Veterinary
5.6 mi
Tidmore Veterinary Clinic
5.8 mi
May's Veterinary
7.9 mi
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Legacy at Country Club have any available units?
Legacy at Country Club has 159 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
Apartment Rentals in Tuscaloosa, AL start at $500/month.
What amenities does Legacy at Country Club have?
Some of Legacy at Country Club's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at Country Club currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at Country Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at Country Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at Country Club is pet-friendly.
Does Legacy at Country Club offer parking?
No, Legacy at Country Club does not offer parking.
Does Legacy at Country Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at Country Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at Country Club have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at Country Club has a pool.
Does Legacy at Country Club have accessible units?
No, Legacy at Country Club does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy at Country Club have units with dishwashers?
No, Legacy at Country Club does not have units with dishwashers.
