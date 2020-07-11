Apartment List
10 Apartments for rent in Tuscaloosa, AL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$972
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
5 Units Available
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$635
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1060 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
The Tower
2330 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower is located on the corner of University Boulevard and Greensboro Avenue in the heart of historic downtown Tuscaloosa. This elegant high-rise was constructed in 1925, and was originally known as the First National Bank building.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
917 Homewood Drive Unit 4
917 Homewood Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 Available 08/07/20 University of Alabama Tuscaloosa Condo For Fall 2020!!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** Available

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2
303 Helen Keller Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$530
1100 sqft
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 Available 08/02/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Capstone Quarters - Fall 2020 - PRICE PER BEDROOM! - INDIVIDUAL LEASES! Capstone Quarters Condominiums is a quiet complex located just minutes from the UA campus.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
916 Wallace Wade Avenue
916 Wallace Wade Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 Wallace Wade Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo by Bryant-Denney - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo located right by Bryant-Denny Stadium on Wallace Wade Ave.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8020 Shadesbrook Drive
8020 Shadesbrook Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1801 sqft
Brand New Home for Rent in Tuscaloosa, Al... AVAILABLE NOW!!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage! 2 Story foyer entryway leads into great room! Open kitchen with large island, pantry, recessed lights and tons of cabinet space.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
502 16th Street Unit 1
502 16th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1480 sqft
502 16th Street Unit 1 Available 08/12/20 Student Rental in Tuscaloosa!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available for Fall 2020!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** 3 bedroom,

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
600 13TH ST
600 13th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3BR/3BA with balcony and a view! Gated entry, top/4th floor unit with no one above! Each bedroom has private bath and walk-in closet. New HVAC unit! All appliances including washer/dryer.

July 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report. Tuscaloosa rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tuscaloosa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tuscaloosa rents held steady over the past month

Tuscaloosa rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tuscaloosa stand at $741 for a one-bedroom apartment and $905 for a two-bedroom. Tuscaloosa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tuscaloosa, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mobile is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Tuscaloosa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Tuscaloosa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tuscaloosa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tuscaloosa's median two-bedroom rent of $905 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Tuscaloosa's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tuscaloosa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Tuscaloosa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

