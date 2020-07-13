Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM

87 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tuscaloosa, AL

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$972
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$719
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$797
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,092
1537 sqft
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$635
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1060 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2085 Idlewood Drive
2085 Idlewood Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1744 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2042 Idlewood Drive
2042 Idlewood Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1813 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
139 39th Street East
139 39th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
$450
308 sqft
If you are looking for simple and economical housing, then the studios at 139 39th Street East are for you. These units have everything you need without having to deal with roommates.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1120 sqft
2301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. Available 08/01/20 2 bed 2 Bath Condo - Located off veterans memorial across from ACA. First floor unit right next to the pool. (RLNE5854828)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Fernwood Court
25 Fernwood Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
25 Fernwood Court Available 08/10/20 4 Bed 3 Bath - Located in Forest Lake. Two car garage, fenced back yard, and just minutes from the UA campus. (RLNE5854316)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3612 17th Ave NE
3612 17th Avenue Northeast, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2852 sqft
Spacious 3-Bed Home in Wood Villas with Fenced In Backyard! - Check out this beautiful, spacious home on a corner lot in the popular Wood Villas neighborhood just off Rice Mine Rd! Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1309 13th Street E
1309 13th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2004 sqft
1309 13th Street E Available 07/26/20 Available August 3, 2020!!! Just updated! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath across from Fresh Market! - Available August 3, 2020!!! Just updated! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath across from Fresh Market! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath house has new

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3613 Mayfair Drive
3613 Mayfair Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1416 sqft
Available July 8th!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Carport! - Available July 8th! This great 3 Bed 2 Bath House has just had updates completed. Hardwood floors and a fenced in yard. Carport as well. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and all utilities.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
68 Brookhaven
68 Brookhaven Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1732 sqft
68 Brookhaven Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Brookhaven off Hargrove Road - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Located just off of Hargrove Road, this home sits in a coveted residential community.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
316 26th Ave E
316 26th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1255 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Tuscaloosa with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, and a covered porch !! Call us at 205-410-8785!!!

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
114 31st Street
114 31st Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1754 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
102 28th Avenue East
102 28th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1032 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
4928 Red Oak Lane
4928 Red Oak Lane, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
2421 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Dubois Terrace
21 Dubois Terrace, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1442 sqft
Available Now!! Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home Central to Shopping & Restaurants! - Available Now!! Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home Central to Shopping & Restaurants! This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and hardwood flooring throughout most

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
714 Heritage Lane
714 Heritage Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
714 Heritage Lane Available 08/10/20 714 Heritage Ln. Tuscaloosa, 35406 - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. Fenced in yard. Kitchen with Appliances. Living room and dining room. Covered garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 6th Avenue
1903 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1903 6th Avenue Available 08/07/20 Townhome for Rent in Tuscaloosa, AL - HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available for Fall 2020 - COMING SOON!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** Town home off Hackberry Rd.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2909 Narrow Lane Road
2909 Narrow Lane Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
2909 Narrow Lane Road Available 08/05/20 Nice 2 bedroom 1 Bath near Campus - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home - original hardwood flooring, large fenced in back yard. Great price for the area. (RLNE5906147)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 31st Street
117 31st Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
117 31st Street Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5839960)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2
303 Helen Keller Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$530
1100 sqft
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 Available 08/02/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Capstone Quarters - Fall 2020 - PRICE PER BEDROOM! - INDIVIDUAL LEASES! Capstone Quarters Condominiums is a quiet complex located just minutes from the UA campus.

July 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report. Tuscaloosa rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tuscaloosa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tuscaloosa rents held steady over the past month

Tuscaloosa rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tuscaloosa stand at $741 for a one-bedroom apartment and $905 for a two-bedroom. Tuscaloosa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tuscaloosa, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mobile is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Tuscaloosa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Tuscaloosa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tuscaloosa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tuscaloosa's median two-bedroom rent of $905 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Tuscaloosa's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tuscaloosa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Tuscaloosa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

