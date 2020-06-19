All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

162 30th Street

162 30th Street · (205) 433-0068
Location

162 30th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This home is super nice and very well maintained. Located on a quiet cul de sac, this home offers the perfect amount of yard space and privacy. Beautiful landscaping and flower beds offer great curb appeal. In the foyer you are greeted with hardwood floors which lead to the large family w/ cathedral ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Dining area as well as a bar. Full sized laundry room. Master has an en-suite bath w/ double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Both guest bedrooms are a great size and have ceiling fans. You must come and look at this home! Won't last long! Pets on Case by Case basis.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,550
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

