Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

124 Orange Street Available 07/25/20 124 Orange Street- 2 bed 1 bath REMODELED - This quiet and cozy 2 bed house is the perfect one for you. The interior has been remodeled with stainless steel counter tops, hardwood floor, ceiling fans in each room, pantry, walk in glass shower, and a ton of closet space. Central Air and Gas Heat.



You are not going to want to miss this home and definitely at this wonderful price!



