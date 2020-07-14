/
SHELTONSTATE
6 Apartments For Rent Near Shelton State Community College
6 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$797
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,092
1537 sqft
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.
1 Unit Available
14669 Griffin Street
14669 Griffin St, Tuscaloosa County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,565
1621 sqft
Beautiful Home in Tuscaloosa...with ONE MONTH FREE...Available for Viewings NOW!!! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Kings Ridge Subdivision!!! Great location, minutes from schools, shopping, restaurants and interstate I20/59.
1 Unit Available
14687 Griffin St
14687 Griffin St, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1801 sqft
Located in the prime newest sector of the King's Ridge subdivision, this home is ready to rent ASAP! Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a two car garage, there is plenty of room to sprawl out.
1 Unit Available
111 Wexford Way
111 Wexford Way, Tuscaloosa County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,630
1497 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
1250 Misty Lane
1250 Misty Lane, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2142 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
184 Roscommon Road
184 Roscommon Road, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1337 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
