295 Elm Way.
Talladega County, AL
295 Elm Way
295 Elm Way

295 Elm Way · (256) 348-3343
295 Elm Way, Talladega County, AL 35096

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

walk in closets
gym
pool
walk in closets
gym
pool
Grandview Estates subdivision Large living room and dining area. Kitchen is open to dining area, great for entertaining! The Master Suite offers a large bedroom with plenty of windows and natural light, a double sink vanity in the bathroom, and a large walk-in closet. Offering two additional bedrooms and one additional full bath, this floor plan offers plenty of storage space and room to grow. Located near shopping, restaurants and interstates, this home is a MUST-SEE! **Square footage is approximate**

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 295 Elm Way have any available units?
295 Elm Way has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 295 Elm Way currently offering any rent specials?
295 Elm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Elm Way pet-friendly?
No, 295 Elm Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Talladega County.
Does 295 Elm Way offer parking?
No, 295 Elm Way does not offer parking.
Does 295 Elm Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Elm Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Elm Way have a pool?
Yes, 295 Elm Way has a pool.
Does 295 Elm Way have accessible units?
No, 295 Elm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Elm Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 Elm Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 295 Elm Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 Elm Way does not have units with air conditioning.

