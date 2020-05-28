295 Elm Way.

Amenities
Grandview Estates subdivision Large living room and dining area. Kitchen is open to dining area, great for entertaining! The Master Suite offers a large bedroom with plenty of windows and natural light, a double sink vanity in the bathroom, and a large walk-in closet. Offering two additional bedrooms and one additional full bath, this floor plan offers plenty of storage space and room to grow. Located near shopping, restaurants and interstates, this home is a MUST-SEE! **Square footage is approximate**