All apartments in Shelby County
Find more places like 790 Reach Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelby County, AL
/
790 Reach Crest
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

790 Reach Crest

790 Reach Crest · (205) 824-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

790 Reach Crest, Shelby County, AL 35242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 790 Reach Crest · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Town Home for Rent in Chelsea...COMING SOON!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one of our agents!!**

Beautiful three bedroom two bath town home with a garage, and private back yard, for rent. Home has an open floor plan with upgraded refrigerator and dishwasher. Kitchen also has a drop in electric stove, a pass through into the dining room which is open to the living room. Master bedroom is large and can easily accommodate a king size bed. Master and bedroom #2 on main level, as well as both baths. Upstairs is the third bedroom and walk in attic stubbed for a third bath. Neighborhood has a pool and walking trails.

No pets.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered every 60 days to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Tenant to verify Chelsea schools, Alabama power, Alagasco, Shelby Cty Water, tenant will pay for usage of sewer but not put it in their name, and Waste Management for trash. Directions: Hwy 280 East 3 miles from HWY 119. Turn right into The Narrows.Right on Narrows Reach,Right on Narrows Way,left on Reach Drive,right on Reach Crest..home on right.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (nonrefundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE3185138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 Reach Crest have any available units?
790 Reach Crest has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 790 Reach Crest have?
Some of 790 Reach Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 Reach Crest currently offering any rent specials?
790 Reach Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Reach Crest pet-friendly?
No, 790 Reach Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelby County.
Does 790 Reach Crest offer parking?
Yes, 790 Reach Crest offers parking.
Does 790 Reach Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 790 Reach Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Reach Crest have a pool?
Yes, 790 Reach Crest has a pool.
Does 790 Reach Crest have accessible units?
No, 790 Reach Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Reach Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 790 Reach Crest has units with dishwashers.
Does 790 Reach Crest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 790 Reach Crest has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 790 Reach Crest?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl
Alabaster, AL 35007
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive
Birmingham, AL 35242
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr
Hoover, AL 35244
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway
Hoover, AL 35244
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve
Birmingham, AL 35242
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr
Pelham, AL 35124

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALMontgomery, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALSylacauga, ALAdamsville, ALBrook Highland, ALBessemer, ALPleasant Grove, ALFairfield, AL
Irondale, ALLeeds, ALHueytown, ALMidfield, ALChelsea, ALCalera, ALHelena, ALForestdale, ALTarrant, ALTrussville, ALFultondale, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Auburn University at MontgomeryBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity