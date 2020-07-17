790 Reach Crest

Amenities

Town Home for Rent in Chelsea...COMING SOON!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one of our agents!!**



Beautiful three bedroom two bath town home with a garage, and private back yard, for rent. Home has an open floor plan with upgraded refrigerator and dishwasher. Kitchen also has a drop in electric stove, a pass through into the dining room which is open to the living room. Master bedroom is large and can easily accommodate a king size bed. Master and bedroom #2 on main level, as well as both baths. Upstairs is the third bedroom and walk in attic stubbed for a third bath. Neighborhood has a pool and walking trails.



No pets.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered every 60 days to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Tenant to verify Chelsea schools, Alabama power, Alagasco, Shelby Cty Water, tenant will pay for usage of sewer but not put it in their name, and Waste Management for trash. Directions: Hwy 280 East 3 miles from HWY 119. Turn right into The Narrows.Right on Narrows Reach,Right on Narrows Way,left on Reach Drive,right on Reach Crest..home on right.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (nonrefundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008.



