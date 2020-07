Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AS GOOD AS IT GETS! Fantastic 5 BR 3 BA family home with over 3000 SF, 2 Huge living areas, Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful breakfast room, Top of the Line Appliances to include Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Over sized Formal Dining Room, 2-Car Garage, Private Patio, Rear Fencing, Pest Control Included, Security System which is the Resident Responsibility, Convenient location which is close to the back gate of Ft. Benning.