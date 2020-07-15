All apartments in Pike Road
525 Saddlewood Drive
525 Saddlewood Drive

Location

525 Saddlewood Drive, Pike Road, AL 36064

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
VERY BEAUTIFUL HOME located in Pike Road. It is as nice on the inside as on the outside with plenty parking. What is special about this home is that it is at the end of a street with no neighbors to the back or on one side. The living room is expansive, with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace for those cold winter nights. It also offers, a large Master suite with private bath, spacious bedrooms, new appliances and a fenced in backyard and a nice patio for entertaining; just to name a few.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Saddlewood Drive have any available units?
525 Saddlewood Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 Saddlewood Drive have?
Some of 525 Saddlewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Saddlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 Saddlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Saddlewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Saddlewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 525 Saddlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 525 Saddlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 525 Saddlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Saddlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Saddlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 525 Saddlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 525 Saddlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 525 Saddlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Saddlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Saddlewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Saddlewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Saddlewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
