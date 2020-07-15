525 Saddlewood Drive

Amenities

VERY BEAUTIFUL HOME located in Pike Road. It is as nice on the inside as on the outside with plenty parking. What is special about this home is that it is at the end of a street with no neighbors to the back or on one side. The living room is expansive, with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace for those cold winter nights. It also offers, a large Master suite with private bath, spacious bedrooms, new appliances and a fenced in backyard and a nice patio for entertaining; just to name a few.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.