Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1911 Tranquil Lane - 1911 Tranquill Lane Available 07/16/20 North Phenix City Beauty! - North Phenix City Beauty! Summerville Rd just off of JR Allen Pkwy, easy access to Ft. Benning. Great schools. Brick exterior with cedar accent. Manicured yard, side entrance double garage. 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom split floor plan. Entrance Foyer, breakfast area and formal dining room, fireplace in great room, black kitchen appliances, lots of cabinets. Master suite with Jacuzzi tub, and double vanity. Closet space for work and play clothes and fridge! PETS ACCEPTED with stipulations: no more than 30lbs at maturity.



(RLNE3779232)