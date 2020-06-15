All apartments in Phenix City
Find more places like 1911 Tranquil Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phenix City, AL
/
1911 Tranquil Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

1911 Tranquil Lane

1911 Tranquil Ln · (706) 494-3876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phenix City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1911 Tranquil Ln, Phenix City, AL 36867

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1911 Tranquil Lane - 1911 Tranquill Lane · Avail. Jul 16

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1911 Tranquil Lane - 1911 Tranquill Lane Available 07/16/20 North Phenix City Beauty! - North Phenix City Beauty! Summerville Rd just off of JR Allen Pkwy, easy access to Ft. Benning. Great schools. Brick exterior with cedar accent. Manicured yard, side entrance double garage. 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom split floor plan. Entrance Foyer, breakfast area and formal dining room, fireplace in great room, black kitchen appliances, lots of cabinets. Master suite with Jacuzzi tub, and double vanity. Closet space for work and play clothes and fridge! PETS ACCEPTED with stipulations: no more than 30lbs at maturity.

(RLNE3779232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Tranquil Lane have any available units?
1911 Tranquil Lane has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phenix City, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phenix City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Tranquil Lane have?
Some of 1911 Tranquil Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Tranquil Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Tranquil Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Tranquil Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Tranquil Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Tranquil Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Tranquil Lane does offer parking.
Does 1911 Tranquil Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Tranquil Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Tranquil Lane have a pool?
No, 1911 Tranquil Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Tranquil Lane have accessible units?
No, 1911 Tranquil Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Tranquil Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Tranquil Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1911 Tranquil Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

District at Phenix City
2698 College Dr
Phenix City, AL 36869

Similar Pages

Phenix City 1 BedroomsPhenix City 2 Bedrooms
Phenix City 3 BedroomsPhenix City Apartments with Balcony
Phenix City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, GAAuburn, AL
LaGrange, GA
Opelika, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeAuburn University
Columbus State UniversityLaGrange College
Columbus Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity