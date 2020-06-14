15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Phenix City, AL

Apartment List
23 Units Available
District at Phenix City
2698 College Dr, Phenix City, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
1004 sqft
The District at Phenix City provides residents with a peaceful, comfortable and tranquil oasis nestled in East Alabama. Conveniently enjoy a short walk to Troy State University and an easy drive to downtown Phenix City, Columbus, and Fort Benning.
14 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
1026 sqft
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.

Downtown Columbus
1 Unit Available
717 Broadway 3
717 Broadway Avenue, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Beautiful Apartment in Heart of Uptown! - Property Id: 293776 The historic Battle House in Uptown Columbus has a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent.
2 Units Available
Ashley Station Apartment Homes
2321 Olive St, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
724 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans. Community has two sparkling pool with areas to sunbathe. Controlled entry for added safety.
21 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
811 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
6 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.

1 Unit Available
4196 1/2 Linden Circle
4196 1/2 Linden Cir, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$600
4196 1/2 Linden Circle Available 07/01/20 1BR/1BA home close to shopping and Fort Benning - Close to shopping and Fort Benning 1BR/1BA Spacious kitchen New hardwood floors Fresh paint Tile in the kitchen and bathroom Washer and dryer included Fenced

1 Unit Available
1664 1/2 Elvan Ave.
1664 1/2 Elvan Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$395
1 bedroom 1 bath cottage for rent - Affordable 1 bedroom cottage for $395.00 rent and $395 deposit. Has new carpet and a large back yard. Close to Shopping, I185 and Ft. Benning. (RLNE4160665)

1 Unit Available
925 Cooper Avenue
925 Cooper Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$675
920 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom off of Cooper! - Carport included! Give us a call to check out the inside of this property. (RLNE5682950)
20 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$709
946 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
7 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$745
1009 sqft
Welcome to The Lakes Apartments, featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Columbus.
23 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
921 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
11 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
870 sqft
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
20 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
682 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 Unit Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
1181 sqft
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.

June 2020 Phenix City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Phenix City Rent Report. Phenix City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phenix City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Phenix City rent trends were flat over the past month

Phenix City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Phenix City stand at $612 for a one-bedroom apartment and $761 for a two-bedroom. Phenix City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Columbus Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phenix City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phenix City metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Alabama as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Phenix City metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Phenix City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Phenix City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Phenix City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Phenix City's median two-bedroom rent of $761 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Phenix City.
    • While Phenix City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phenix City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Phenix City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

