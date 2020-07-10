Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM

77 Luxury Apartments for rent in Phenix City, AL

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
58 Oakwood Dr
58 Oakwood Drive, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2149 sqft
58 Oakwood Dr Available 08/01/20 Brick 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch in Smiths Station School District - Beautiful Brick 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 3/4 acre, backs up to pond.

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
38 Springwood Drive
38 Springwood Dr, Phenix City, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2711 sqft
- 5 Bedrooms 3 Baths Over 2700 Sq Ft Living Room Dining Roon Den with Fireplace Pantry No Pets Allowed ***No Applications will be accepted or process until the interior of the property has been viewed*** Home can be viewed by coming to our office

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1507 Adie Street
1507 Adie St, Phenix City, AL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
- 5 Bedrooms (4 Upper, 1 Lower) 3 Baths (2 Upper, 1 Lower) Living Room with Gas Fireplace Eat-in Kitchen, Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave Formal Dining Room Fresh Interior Paint 2 Car Garage Fenced Yard ***No Applications will be accepted or

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
2010 Ashley Drive
2010 Ashley Drive, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2010 Ashley Drive Available 07/10/20 North Phenix City - Tara III Subdivision Nice 4 bed 3 bath home Home is 2 story with approximately 1800 sq ft Wall to wall carpet 2 car garage Shed Pets are allowed with a $350 non-refundable pet deposit for

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1600 Industrial Dr
1600 Industrial Dr, Phenix City, AL
Studio
$2,295
9800 sqft
Commercial office/warehouse for lease located just off Seale Rd close to US 431 and US 280. - 1.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
28 Springwood Drive
28 Springwood Drive, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3500 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Meadowwood Subdivision Pending application - New paint . Very spacious 3,500 square foot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Meadowood Subdivision.

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
13 Springwood Dr
13 Springwood Dr, Phenix City, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
3148 sqft
Less than 2 years old this custom home has many upgrades. Hardwood in Foyer & Dining Room, Granite Countertops & Tile Floors in kitchen and baths. Master Suite w/tray ceiling & sitting area. MANCAVE could be 6TH BEDROOM.
Results within 1 mile of Phenix City

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
1201 Front Avenue #321
1201 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1448 sqft
Elegant, Riverfront Property! - This loft features granite counter tops throughout and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the convenience of a fitness center and out grills on site.

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
87 Lee Road 2134
87 Le Rd 2134, Smiths Station, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1962 sqft
Great room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen,office, electric stove, fridge w/ ice maker, built-in dishwasher, laundry room, walk-in closets, granite counter tops throughout the house,hardwood floors in great room and dining room,

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
438 1ST AVENUE
438 1st Avenue, Columbus, GA
Studio
$2,250
1338 sqft
Great downtown home for Lieutenants coming to Ft Benning for a shorter period of time! Lease can be adjusted from short term to longer term if needed.

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
463 Lee Road 2138
463 Lee Road 2138, Lee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1729 sqft
3 BD 2 BTH, living room dining room combo, formal dining room, full kitchen with electric stove and range, microwave, fridge, dishwasher, washer dryer connections, total electric, 2 car garage, central HVAC, rear fencing in back yard

1 of 1

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
187 Lee Road 2105
187 Lee Road 2105, Lee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1806 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 187 Lee Road 2105 in Lee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Phenix City
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
31 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
8 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2792 sqft
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct Available 07/24/20 4BR/2.5 baths home in North Columbus! - 6 year old home features 2800 sqft, 4 BR/ 2.5 baths, Open layout, master bedroom is on the main floor, loft, fenced yard, 2-car garage. (RLNE4868916)

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1713 Slade Dr
1713 Slade Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1812 sqft
WALK TO THE PARK! Stately 3 BR 2 BA brick home in the Lake Bottom area, Lovely living room w/ fireplace, Charming kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, Formal Dining Room, Gleaming hardwood floors, Private parking and carport, Central

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
32 Lee Rd 506
32 Lee Rd, Lee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
32 Lee Rd 506 Available 07/31/20 - 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths Greatroom with Fireplace Kitchen to include Fridge, Stove and Dishwasher Granite Countertops in Kitchen Workshop Fenced Backyard Pets Negotiable! ***No Applications will be accepted or process

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1640 Preston Drive
1640 Preston Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1764 sqft
Beautiful home in the historic lakebottom District! - Gorgeous well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Historic Lakebottom District. Home features hardwood floors, crown molding and a 1 car attached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
31 Taylor Way
31 Taylor Way, Russell County, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
31 Taylor Way Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 2 yr old Craftsman Style 3 BR 2 BA home in Phenix City, Alabama - Must Qualify - 640 or Higher Credit Score Required Available +/- August 10, 2020 Beautiful Custom Built Craftsman Style Home with Stone &

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1335 Freedom Ridge Drive
1335 Freedom Ridge Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2524 sqft
1335 Freedom Ridge Drive Available 08/05/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Baths 2 Car Garage - Immaculate 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a 2 Car Garage, Fenced yard and patio. Hardwood, 2-story entry foyer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1447 Kings Mountain Road
1447 Kings Mountain Road, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1730 sqft
Welcome to Bunker Hill Subdivision! - This pet-friendly property is available to move-in now! (RLNE5899022)

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4213 Roman Drive
4213 Roman Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
4213 Roman Drive Available 08/01/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Brick Ranch Style Home. - Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Brick Ranch Style Home. Living room, Kitchen & Dining area. Laundry room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1601 Doerun Dr
1601 Doerun Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1514 sqft
SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE! Amazing 3 BR 2 BA Brick home with over 1500 SF in a wonderful community in North Columbus, Lovely Living Room w/ Romantic Fireplace, Delightful kitchen with Eating Area, Granite Counter tops and Tile Floors, Plus Stove,

Phenix City rents held steady over the past month

Phenix City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Phenix City stand at $612 for a one-bedroom apartment and $761 for a two-bedroom. Phenix City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Columbus Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phenix City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phenix City metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Alabama as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mobile is the most expensive of all Phenix City metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Phenix City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Phenix City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Phenix City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Phenix City's median two-bedroom rent of $761 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Phenix City's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phenix City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Phenix City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

