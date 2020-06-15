All apartments in Orange Beach
Orange Beach, AL
25624 W Perdido Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

25624 W Perdido Ave

25624 West Perdido Avenue · (251) 981-9898
Location

25624 West Perdido Avenue, Orange Beach, AL 36561

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1235 · Avail. now

$1,235

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
internet access
media room
Luxury Apartments located in Coastal Alabama - Property Id: 204286

With unparalleled designer apartments in Orange Beach, Sandy Shores offers a friendly community for you to call home. When you make your home at Sandy Shores, you gain access to the very best in sophisticated living with easy access to recreation. This pet-friendly community offers a fenced paw park for your furry friend and a cabana with an outdoor kitchen for you. Business meets pleasure at Sandy Shores; we offer a 24-hour access fitness center which opens up to a beautiful swimming pool and gorgeous landscaping. Our gated community offers bay views with exclusive amenities for our residents. We are within walking distance to multiple restaurants establishments, boutiques, and just minutes away from the gorgeous white sands of Orange Beach, Alabama. Sandy Shores is located 1 mile from The Wharf Amphitheater and minutes away from Gulf Shores, AL .From impressive amenities to convenient access to all that has to offer, Sandy Shores is ready to welcome you home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204286
Property Id 204286

(RLNE5791309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25624 W Perdido Ave have any available units?
25624 W Perdido Ave has a unit available for $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25624 W Perdido Ave have?
Some of 25624 W Perdido Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25624 W Perdido Ave currently offering any rent specials?
25624 W Perdido Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25624 W Perdido Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 25624 W Perdido Ave is pet friendly.
Does 25624 W Perdido Ave offer parking?
No, 25624 W Perdido Ave does not offer parking.
Does 25624 W Perdido Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25624 W Perdido Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25624 W Perdido Ave have a pool?
Yes, 25624 W Perdido Ave has a pool.
Does 25624 W Perdido Ave have accessible units?
No, 25624 W Perdido Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 25624 W Perdido Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25624 W Perdido Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 25624 W Perdido Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 25624 W Perdido Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
