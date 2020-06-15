25624 W Perdido Ave

Amenities

With unparalleled designer apartments in Orange Beach, Sandy Shores offers a friendly community for you to call home. When you make your home at Sandy Shores, you gain access to the very best in sophisticated living with easy access to recreation. This pet-friendly community offers a fenced paw park for your furry friend and a cabana with an outdoor kitchen for you. Business meets pleasure at Sandy Shores; we offer a 24-hour access fitness center which opens up to a beautiful swimming pool and gorgeous landscaping. Our gated community offers bay views with exclusive amenities for our residents. We are within walking distance to multiple restaurants establishments, boutiques, and just minutes away from the gorgeous white sands of Orange Beach, Alabama. Sandy Shores is located 1 mile from The Wharf Amphitheater and minutes away from Gulf Shores, AL .From impressive amenities to convenient access to all that has to offer, Sandy Shores is ready to welcome you home.

