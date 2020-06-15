All apartments in Opelika
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

400 Crawford Rd.

400 Crawford Road · (334) 745-3584
Location

400 Crawford Road, Opelika, AL 36804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 400 Crawford Rd. · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
All the convenience of town without the super close neighbors! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's license to office@thebrownagency.com or (510) 362-0953.

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with open living/dining/kitchen plus huge den! Mahogany hardwood floors, new carpet and paint throughout, base and crown molding in bedrooms, ceramic tile with tub/shower combo in the hall bath and half bath in the master for convenience. Kitchen is updated with granite countertops and ample cabinets. Very large deck overlooking the back yard and spacious front porch is perfect for rocking chairs! Wired work shop, fenced back yard and lots of fruit trees-apple, pear, and fig plus muscadine vines. Must See!

***LEASE TERMS: 1 year lease
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent
Rent Due Date: the 1st of each month
No smoking!
Income must be at least 3-4x rental amount.
Applications are accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
Note that we are not able to hold properties for future move-in dates.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Crawford Rd. have any available units?
400 Crawford Rd. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Crawford Rd. have?
Some of 400 Crawford Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Crawford Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
400 Crawford Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Crawford Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 400 Crawford Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Opelika.
Does 400 Crawford Rd. offer parking?
No, 400 Crawford Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 400 Crawford Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Crawford Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Crawford Rd. have a pool?
No, 400 Crawford Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 400 Crawford Rd. have accessible units?
No, 400 Crawford Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Crawford Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Crawford Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Crawford Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Crawford Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
