Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

973 Parkwood Court Available 07/30/20 973 Parkwood Court - Welcome home to 973 Parkwood Court!!



This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts 1,827 Sq ft, a huge kitchen and attached dining room, and a fenced in back yard. With beautiful hardwood floors throughout and All this home needs is a family to love it.



Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with homeowner approval. A $250 minimum pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.



You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/montgomery-homes-for-rent.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



(RLNE5852332)