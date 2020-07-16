All apartments in Montgomery
973 Parkwood Court

973 Parkwood Court
Location

973 Parkwood Court, Montgomery, AL 36109

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
973 Parkwood Court Available 07/30/20 973 Parkwood Court - Welcome home to 973 Parkwood Court!!

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts 1,827 Sq ft, a huge kitchen and attached dining room, and a fenced in back yard. With beautiful hardwood floors throughout and All this home needs is a family to love it.

Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with homeowner approval. A $250 minimum pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.

You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/montgomery-homes-for-rent.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

(RLNE5852332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 973 Parkwood Court have any available units?
973 Parkwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery, AL.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 973 Parkwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
973 Parkwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 Parkwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 973 Parkwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 973 Parkwood Court offer parking?
No, 973 Parkwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 973 Parkwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 973 Parkwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 Parkwood Court have a pool?
No, 973 Parkwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 973 Parkwood Court have accessible units?
No, 973 Parkwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 973 Parkwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 973 Parkwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 973 Parkwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 973 Parkwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
