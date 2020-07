Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

**Newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with fenced back yard and central AC** - Newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with fenced back yard and central a/c. This home features new carpet in the bedrooms and 12 inch ceramic tile in the livingroom and dining room. Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Home has washer & dryer hookup in Laundryroom. The large livingroom has sliding glass doors with great views of the fenced back yard. Call 334-345-0186 to view this home. This home accepts Section 8.



Qualifications- must make 3 times the rent, have no evictions, and clean rental history, and be at current job for at least a year.



you can apply on our website at www.334rentals.com or in person at our office 4154 Lomac street



(RLNE3556459)