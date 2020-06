Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

**3 bed 2 bath** Beautiful Home! - This 3 bed 2 bath home is a beauty. All new paint and carpet, fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, nice sitting area on back porch, covered parking in back, separate dining and breakfast areas, fireplace, lots of windows and 2 inch blinds to let that natural light in and much, much more!!! Call is today at (334)345-0186 for a showing or take a virtual tour on 334rentals.com!



(RLNE4793294)