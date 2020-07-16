3315 Southview Ave - A

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor apartment located in Cloverdale and just minutes away from Huntingdon College and all the entertainment and dining in the neighborhood. Original hardwood flooring throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms, along with tones of windows that allow natural light in. This unit comes equipped with washer and dryer connection, stove, and fridge. Great location, great price to call to set up and appointment today!

Old Cloverdale has the southern charm of historic large homes mixed with charming multifamily and large trees throughout the neighborhood. It is centrally located to local shops and restaurants and convenient to downtown.