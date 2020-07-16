All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

3315 Southview Ave - A

3315 Southview Avenue · (334) 277-1077
Location

3315 Southview Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36111
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor apartment located in Cloverdale and just minutes away from Huntingdon College and all the entertainment and dining in the neighborhood. Original hardwood flooring throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms, along with tones of windows that allow natural light in. This unit comes equipped with washer and dryer connection, stove, and fridge. Great location, great price to call to set up and appointment today!
Old Cloverdale has the southern charm of historic large homes mixed with charming multifamily and large trees throughout the neighborhood. It is centrally located to local shops and restaurants and convenient to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Southview Ave - A have any available units?
3315 Southview Ave - A has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 Southview Ave - A have?
Some of 3315 Southview Ave - A's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Southview Ave - A currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Southview Ave - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Southview Ave - A pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Southview Ave - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 3315 Southview Ave - A offer parking?
No, 3315 Southview Ave - A does not offer parking.
Does 3315 Southview Ave - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 Southview Ave - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Southview Ave - A have a pool?
No, 3315 Southview Ave - A does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Southview Ave - A have accessible units?
No, 3315 Southview Ave - A does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Southview Ave - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 Southview Ave - A does not have units with dishwashers.
