Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

3284 Little John Dr

3284 Little John Drive · (334) 819-5414
Location

3284 Little John Drive, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1885 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
THIS ADORABLE DOLLHOUSE LIKE HOME IS ready for move in! It has fresh paint, new carpet, newer A/C, amazing kitchen remodel, and room to roam. Plenty of privacy and function in this space. full laundry room and a 1/2 bath on main level along with kitchen (eat-in) and a huge GR with dining space, fireplace, and deck access. His and her decks!!! With the wooded lot and large backyard decking you will think you are in a chalet on the side of a mountain at this home. And you don't find many 3 level homes in this area. With the vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and a revamped kitchen, you will be impressing yourself and your friends. Everyone will want to gather around the fireplace on the upcoming chilly nights. Basement is awesome as the 3rd bedroom/master with private bath and walk in closet. Or can easily be a man cave or recreation room. Unfinished basement area with interior and exterior access is great for storage. Call for rental qualifications and viewing info 334-819-5414 PMIRR.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3284 Little John Dr have any available units?
3284 Little John Dr has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 3284 Little John Dr have?
Some of 3284 Little John Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3284 Little John Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3284 Little John Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3284 Little John Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3284 Little John Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 3284 Little John Dr offer parking?
No, 3284 Little John Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3284 Little John Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3284 Little John Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3284 Little John Dr have a pool?
No, 3284 Little John Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3284 Little John Dr have accessible units?
No, 3284 Little John Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3284 Little John Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3284 Little John Dr has units with dishwashers.
