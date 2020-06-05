3284 Little John Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

THIS ADORABLE DOLLHOUSE LIKE HOME IS ready for move in! It has fresh paint, new carpet, newer A/C, amazing kitchen remodel, and room to roam. Plenty of privacy and function in this space. full laundry room and a 1/2 bath on main level along with kitchen (eat-in) and a huge GR with dining space, fireplace, and deck access. His and her decks!!! With the wooded lot and large backyard decking you will think you are in a chalet on the side of a mountain at this home. And you don't find many 3 level homes in this area. With the vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and a revamped kitchen, you will be impressing yourself and your friends. Everyone will want to gather around the fireplace on the upcoming chilly nights. Basement is awesome as the 3rd bedroom/master with private bath and walk in closet. Or can easily be a man cave or recreation room. Unfinished basement area with interior and exterior access is great for storage. Call for rental qualifications and viewing info 334-819-5414 PMIRR.com