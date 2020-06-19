3241 Little John Court

Amenities

Are you looking for a cozy house to rent in a great neighborhood? Well this is it! This home is located in Forest Hills and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac not too far from Atlanta Hwy. It is a charming house with new vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, large den with vaulted ceilings and a large fenced in yard. Call us today for more info!This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.