3241 Little John Court
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

3241 Little John Court

3241 Little John Court · (334) 721-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3241 Little John Court, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a cozy house to rent in a great neighborhood? Well this is it! This home is located in Forest Hills and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac not too far from Atlanta Hwy. It is a charming house with new vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, large den with vaulted ceilings and a large fenced in yard. Call us today for more info!This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 Little John Court have any available units?
3241 Little John Court has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 3241 Little John Court currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Little John Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Little John Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3241 Little John Court is pet friendly.
Does 3241 Little John Court offer parking?
No, 3241 Little John Court does not offer parking.
Does 3241 Little John Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3241 Little John Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Little John Court have a pool?
No, 3241 Little John Court does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Little John Court have accessible units?
No, 3241 Little John Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Little John Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3241 Little John Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3241 Little John Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3241 Little John Court does not have units with air conditioning.
