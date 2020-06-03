Amenities
227 East Haven Road - Welcome Home to 227 Easthaven Road!
This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is a perfect place to rest your head! The kitchen has granite counter tops with tile backsplash, stove/oven, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, and tile flooring. The large living room boasts beautiful hardwood floors and a ceiling fan. The open dining area is perfect for entertaining. The master suite and private bath is a great escape. The 2 guest rooms have plenty of space for your furniture and closet storage. There is a large backyard to enjoy and a 1 car carport. Located close to shopping and dining, this home won't last long. For pre-qualification and to schedule a showing, please call AHI Properties at 334-603-8101.
Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant
