Montgomery, AL
227 Easthaven Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

227 Easthaven Road

227 Easthaven Road · (334) 721-6221
Location

227 Easthaven Road, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 227 Easthaven Road · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
227 East Haven Road - Welcome Home to 227 Easthaven Road!
This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is a perfect place to rest your head! The kitchen has granite counter tops with tile backsplash, stove/oven, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, and tile flooring. The large living room boasts beautiful hardwood floors and a ceiling fan. The open dining area is perfect for entertaining. The master suite and private bath is a great escape. The 2 guest rooms have plenty of space for your furniture and closet storage. There is a large backyard to enjoy and a 1 car carport. Located close to shopping and dining, this home won't last long. For pre-qualification and to schedule a showing, please call AHI Properties at 334-603-8101.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

(RLNE3713771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Easthaven Road have any available units?
227 Easthaven Road has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Easthaven Road have?
Some of 227 Easthaven Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Easthaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
227 Easthaven Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Easthaven Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Easthaven Road is pet friendly.
Does 227 Easthaven Road offer parking?
Yes, 227 Easthaven Road does offer parking.
Does 227 Easthaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Easthaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Easthaven Road have a pool?
No, 227 Easthaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 227 Easthaven Road have accessible units?
No, 227 Easthaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Easthaven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Easthaven Road has units with dishwashers.
