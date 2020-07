Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

If you are looking for plenty of space, this house is for you! It is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located just off Taylor Road. This house includes a bonus room/office, a large eat-in kitchen, 2-car carport w/ extra storage, a fenced in backyard, and is just minutes from the Shoppes at East Chase. Don't miss out on this beautiful home.