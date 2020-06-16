Amenities

w/d hookup parking

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

1709 Miriam Street Available 08/01/20 1709 Miriam St (Available 8/1/2020) - Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bath second floor apartment above a duplex. Newly installed parking pad allows you to keep your vehicle off the street. Unit does not have washer or dryer connections. Water is included in the rent. If schools are important, please contact the Board of Education. This home does not accept Housing Vouchers. Home will be available after August 1, 2020.



*** Due to COVID-19, we are not doing in person tours of the home until the tenant has moved out. Please look at the photos and Video tour we have provided and if you have any further questions, we will answer them as best we can. Thank you for understanding.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4917372)