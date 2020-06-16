All apartments in Montgomery
1709 Miriam Street

1709 Miriam St · (334) 303-5028
Location

1709 Miriam St, Montgomery, AL 36107
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1709 Miriam Street · Avail. Aug 1

$525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1709 Miriam Street Available 08/01/20 1709 Miriam St (Available 8/1/2020) - Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bath second floor apartment above a duplex. Newly installed parking pad allows you to keep your vehicle off the street. Unit does not have washer or dryer connections. Water is included in the rent. If schools are important, please contact the Board of Education. This home does not accept Housing Vouchers. Home will be available after August 1, 2020.

*** Due to COVID-19, we are not doing in person tours of the home until the tenant has moved out. Please look at the photos and Video tour we have provided and if you have any further questions, we will answer them as best we can. Thank you for understanding.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4917372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Miriam Street have any available units?
1709 Miriam Street has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 1709 Miriam Street currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Miriam Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Miriam Street pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Miriam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 1709 Miriam Street offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Miriam Street does offer parking.
Does 1709 Miriam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Miriam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Miriam Street have a pool?
No, 1709 Miriam Street does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Miriam Street have accessible units?
No, 1709 Miriam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Miriam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Miriam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Miriam Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Miriam Street does not have units with air conditioning.
