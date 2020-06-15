All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:28 PM

1143 Hidden Meadow Drive

1143 Hidden Meadow Drive · (334) 203-2974
Location

1143 Hidden Meadow Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive Available 01/01/20 Cozy Corner Lot - 3 bedroom - Come see this precious home, nestled in a spacious lot at the corner of Sweetwood and Hidden Meadow. The first thing you notice, as you come into the driveway, is the long, shady front porch. Fresh neutral paint throughout the home gives it a cozy, clean, and modern feel. The combination living/dining room, with beautiful, vaulted ceilings and refinished hardwood floors, is the perfect room for the wood-burning fireplace. When you walk in to the kitchen, the first thing that catches your eye is the spacious work island with storage. The pantry with door organization creates even more space. Who doesnt love extra space? Pull down stairs for attic storage are in the hallway. The home comes furnished with an electric stove, double door refrigerator with ice maker, and a dishwasher. The master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and a private Master bath with double vanities. The backyard is a treat, with a chain-link fence, covered patio, and metal storage building. The home is wired for security. Please call us to set up a showing! 3343231106

(RLNE4741048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive have any available units?
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 Hidden Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
