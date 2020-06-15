Amenities

1143 Hidden Meadow Drive Available 01/01/20 Cozy Corner Lot - 3 bedroom - Come see this precious home, nestled in a spacious lot at the corner of Sweetwood and Hidden Meadow. The first thing you notice, as you come into the driveway, is the long, shady front porch. Fresh neutral paint throughout the home gives it a cozy, clean, and modern feel. The combination living/dining room, with beautiful, vaulted ceilings and refinished hardwood floors, is the perfect room for the wood-burning fireplace. When you walk in to the kitchen, the first thing that catches your eye is the spacious work island with storage. The pantry with door organization creates even more space. Who doesnt love extra space? Pull down stairs for attic storage are in the hallway. The home comes furnished with an electric stove, double door refrigerator with ice maker, and a dishwasher. The master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and a private Master bath with double vanities. The backyard is a treat, with a chain-link fence, covered patio, and metal storage building. The home is wired for security. Please call us to set up a showing! 3343231106



