705 Merritt Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom brick home located in West Mobile! This home is conveniently near Cottage Hill and University Blvd and is just minutes from local shopping and restaurants! Outside you will find wonderful landscaping, a fenced in back yard, and a cover concrete patio!
Want to view this home???
Come by our office to check out a key! Bring a $30 refundable cash deposit and a valid ID!
Key Check-Out Hours
Monday - Friday: 8am - 3pm
Saturday: 9am - 1pm
Sunday: Closed
Location:
1509 Government Street, Suite 503
Mobile, AL 36604
*Parking in rear, 5th floor, at the end of the hall*
Visit www.TheRentExperts.com for availabilities and to complete an application. Questions or concerns? Call 251-299-2100.
*** This property does NOT accept Section 8 Vouchers ***