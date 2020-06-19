All apartments in Mobile
Find more places like 705 Merritt Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mobile, AL
/
705 Merritt Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

705 Merritt Drive

705 Merritt Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mobile
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

705 Merritt Drive, Mobile, AL 36609
Greenwich Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom brick home located in West Mobile! This home is conveniently near Cottage Hill and University Blvd and is just minutes from local shopping and restaurants! Outside you will find wonderful landscaping, a fenced in back yard, and a cover concrete patio!

Want to view this home???

Come by our office to check out a key! Bring a $30 refundable cash deposit and a valid ID!

Key Check-Out Hours
Monday - Friday: 8am - 3pm
Saturday: 9am - 1pm
Sunday: Closed

Location:
1509 Government Street, Suite 503
Mobile, AL 36604
*Parking in rear, 5th floor, at the end of the hall*

Visit www.TheRentExperts.com for availabilities and to complete an application. Questions or concerns? Call 251-299-2100.

*** This property does NOT accept Section 8 Vouchers ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Merritt Drive have any available units?
705 Merritt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mobile, AL.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Merritt Drive have?
Some of 705 Merritt Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Merritt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Merritt Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Merritt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Merritt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 705 Merritt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 705 Merritt Drive does offer parking.
Does 705 Merritt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Merritt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Merritt Drive have a pool?
No, 705 Merritt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 705 Merritt Drive have accessible units?
No, 705 Merritt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Merritt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Merritt Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd
Mobile, AL 36609
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S
Mobile, AL 36695
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd
Mobile, AL 36609
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd
Mobile, AL 36608
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S
Mobile, AL 36695
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd
Mobile, AL 36609
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road
Mobile, AL 36609
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue
Mobile, AL 36606

Similar Pages

Mobile 1 BedroomsMobile 2 Bedrooms
Mobile Apartments with PoolMobile Dog Friendly Apartments
Mobile Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Biloxi, MSPensacola, FLDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFerry Pass, FLFairhope, ALFoley, AL
Gulf Shores, ALEnsley, FLSpanish Fort, ALGautier, MSSaraland, ALGulf Hills, MSBellview, FL
D'Iberville, MSWarrington, FLBrent, FLTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MSSt. Martin, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

BerkleighJackson Heights
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College