54 S. Hallett St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

54 S. Hallett St

54 South Hallett Street · (404) 368-1196
Location

54 South Hallett Street, Mobile, AL 36604
Georgia Avenue

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1075 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Available 08/01/20 2/2 Bath Apt, Historic Midtown - Property Id: 121090

This well maintained Apt is the entire 2nd floor of a classic midtown Victorian home. Lots of character. New kitchen,10' foot ceilings, wood floors. This is for a short term rental with a maximum lease term of 9 mo...6 mo at minimum and no renewal. Close to hospitals and midtown/downtown fun. Walk to Callighan's, Moe's BBQ, Saenger, Oakleigh, etc. Parking is off street but convenient. Pets welcome with some restrictions. Private balcony. Wash/dryer on site. Rent is 1,075 and a $378 fee each mo will conveniently cover of all of your utilities, landscaping, cable & pest control. Apt available Aug 1. Credit/ criminal check, references & dep of $1,075 required for move-in. Best way to receive more details and set up a viewing is by phone. Please call Jenny at (404) 368-1196. Due to time constraints and number of inquiries I maybe unable to follow up on your email so please just call. Thanks!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 S. Hallett St have any available units?
54 S. Hallett St has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 S. Hallett St have?
Some of 54 S. Hallett St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 S. Hallett St currently offering any rent specials?
54 S. Hallett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 S. Hallett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 S. Hallett St is pet friendly.
Does 54 S. Hallett St offer parking?
Yes, 54 S. Hallett St offers parking.
Does 54 S. Hallett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 S. Hallett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 S. Hallett St have a pool?
No, 54 S. Hallett St does not have a pool.
Does 54 S. Hallett St have accessible units?
No, 54 S. Hallett St does not have accessible units.
Does 54 S. Hallett St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 S. Hallett St has units with dishwashers.
