54 S. Hallett St

Available 08/01/20 2/2 Bath Apt, Historic Midtown - Property Id: 121090



This well maintained Apt is the entire 2nd floor of a classic midtown Victorian home. Lots of character. New kitchen,10' foot ceilings, wood floors. This is for a short term rental with a maximum lease term of 9 mo...6 mo at minimum and no renewal. Close to hospitals and midtown/downtown fun. Walk to Callighan's, Moe's BBQ, Saenger, Oakleigh, etc. Parking is off street but convenient. Pets welcome with some restrictions. Private balcony. Wash/dryer on site. Rent is 1,075 and a $378 fee each mo will conveniently cover of all of your utilities, landscaping, cable & pest control. Apt available Aug 1. Credit/ criminal check, references & dep of $1,075 required for move-in. Best way to receive more details and set up a viewing is by phone. Please call Jenny at (404) 368-1196. Due to time constraints and number of inquiries I maybe unable to follow up on your email so please just call. Thanks!

