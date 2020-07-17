2041 Island Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!



This is a brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just minutes from Mobile Bay and only 30-45min from Dauphin Island! It is perfect, low maintenance brick home with carpet and tile throughout! Inside you will find a large open living room that flows into the kitchen and includes a beautiful kitchen bar, new stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets! The master suite and bathroom is located at the back of the home for the most privacy and is equipped with a large walk-in closet, double sink vanity, and has its own door that leads to the back yard! All of this sits on a beautiful lot with tons of trees and freshly sodded front yard! Do not miss this deal!



*** This property is NOT pet friendly ***

*** This property does NOT accept Section 8 Vouchers ***



Want to view this home???



Come by our office to check out a key! Bring a $30 refundable cash deposit and a valid ID!



Key Check-Out Hours

Monday - Friday: 8am - 3pm

Saturday: 9am - 1pm

Sunday: Closed



Location:

1509 Government Street, Suite 503

Mobile, AL 36604

*Parking in rear, 5th floor, at the end of the hall*



Visit www.TheRentExperts.com for availabilities and to complete an application. Questions or concerns? Call 251-299-2100.