9302 Marsh Mountain Road

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.



Enjoy the quiet country setting at this 3 bedroom, one bathroom home. It has a fenced in front porch, wood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms, and updated fixtures in the bathrooms. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse sink. The home also features a fenced in backyard, a back deck, and a one car garage.



**This home qualifies for Section 8 housing.**



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.