Last updated July 6 2020 at 5:42 PM

9302 Marsh Mountain Road

9302 Marsh Mountain Road · (205) 433-0170
Location

9302 Marsh Mountain Road, Jefferson County, AL 35126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Enjoy the quiet country setting at this 3 bedroom, one bathroom home. It has a fenced in front porch, wood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms, and updated fixtures in the bathrooms. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse sink. The home also features a fenced in backyard, a back deck, and a one car garage.

**This home qualifies for Section 8 housing.**

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 Marsh Mountain Road have any available units?
9302 Marsh Mountain Road has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9302 Marsh Mountain Road have?
Some of 9302 Marsh Mountain Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 Marsh Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
9302 Marsh Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 Marsh Mountain Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9302 Marsh Mountain Road is pet friendly.
Does 9302 Marsh Mountain Road offer parking?
Yes, 9302 Marsh Mountain Road offers parking.
Does 9302 Marsh Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9302 Marsh Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 Marsh Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 9302 Marsh Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 9302 Marsh Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 9302 Marsh Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 Marsh Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9302 Marsh Mountain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9302 Marsh Mountain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9302 Marsh Mountain Road does not have units with air conditioning.
