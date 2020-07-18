All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:40 PM

6546 Telia Drive

6546 Telia Drive · (205) 623-5220
Location

6546 Telia Drive, Jefferson County, AL 35126

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Electric Stove

This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Deck
Basement
Driveway
Fenced Yard
2 Stories
*Pets ok- $300 pet fee + $50/month pet rent

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6546 Telia Drive have any available units?
6546 Telia Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6546 Telia Drive have?
Some of 6546 Telia Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6546 Telia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6546 Telia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6546 Telia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6546 Telia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6546 Telia Drive offer parking?
No, 6546 Telia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6546 Telia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6546 Telia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6546 Telia Drive have a pool?
No, 6546 Telia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6546 Telia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6546 Telia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6546 Telia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6546 Telia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6546 Telia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6546 Telia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
