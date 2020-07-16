6511 Womack Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Pinson - JUST REDUCED AND MOVE-IN SPECIALl!!!! Your first month is HALF OFF, call today for more details DON'T MISS OUT as this is only good until July 13th!! This completely remodeled home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Living Room, a Large Eat-in Kitchen, a Large separate Den, a Large Laundry Room, and Combo Office. With a brand new HVAC, fresh paint, new carpet, and NEW Kitchen appliances this home is almost complete, it only needs YOU. Don't miss the opportunity to come and see this home today!



