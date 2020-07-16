All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 6511 Womack Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, AL
/
6511 Womack Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

6511 Womack Road

6511 Womack Road · (205) 841-5593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6511 Womack Road, Jefferson County, AL 35126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6511 Womack Road · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Pinson - JUST REDUCED AND MOVE-IN SPECIALl!!!! Your first month is HALF OFF, call today for more details DON'T MISS OUT as this is only good until July 13th!! This completely remodeled home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Living Room, a Large Eat-in Kitchen, a Large separate Den, a Large Laundry Room, and Combo Office. With a brand new HVAC, fresh paint, new carpet, and NEW Kitchen appliances this home is almost complete, it only needs YOU. Don't miss the opportunity to come and see this home today!

(RLNE5530050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 Womack Road have any available units?
6511 Womack Road has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6511 Womack Road have?
Some of 6511 Womack Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6511 Womack Road currently offering any rent specials?
6511 Womack Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 Womack Road pet-friendly?
No, 6511 Womack Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 6511 Womack Road offer parking?
No, 6511 Womack Road does not offer parking.
Does 6511 Womack Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6511 Womack Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 Womack Road have a pool?
No, 6511 Womack Road does not have a pool.
Does 6511 Womack Road have accessible units?
No, 6511 Womack Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 Womack Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6511 Womack Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6511 Womack Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6511 Womack Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6511 Womack Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr
Birmingham, AL 35216
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35233
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail
Vestavia Hills, AL 35243
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court
Mountain Brook, AL 35223
Park Place
600 24th St N
Birmingham, AL 35203
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd
Birmingham, AL 35223
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr
Gardendale, AL 35071
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway
Birmingham, AL 35211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALGadsden, ALJasper, ALAdamsville, ALBrook Highland, ALFultondale, ALIrondale, ALGraysville, AL
Hueytown, ALWarrior, ALPinson, ALPleasant Grove, ALTrussville, ALGrayson Valley, ALTarrant, ALMidfield, ALForestdale, ALBessemer, ALLeeds, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
The University of AlabamaBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity