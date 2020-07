Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel gym pool oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

STOP LOOKING, you have found your HOME! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has everything you need. New Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel faucets, new dishwasher, and new oven. Very bright inside and open floor plan with HUGE master bedroom, Muti-purpose area, and very nice fenced in yard to come. All of the 1st floor is hard wood. Move in ready by late December.