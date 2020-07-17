All apartments in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, AL
4755 Cotswolds Ln
4755 Cotswolds Ln

4755 Cotswold Lane · No Longer Available
4755 Cotswold Lane, Jefferson County, AL 35242

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
granite counters
stainless steel
parking
garage
4755 Cotswolds Ln - Upscale home in the Cotswolds subdivision. One level, open floor plan with hardwoods, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Top of the line stainless steel appliances. Detached garage with covered breezeway that is screened in. Private backyard with wooded view.

To get more information on rental requirements and instructions or to schedule a viewing of this property, contact Birmingham Property Management professionals Walton & Tower Real Estate at https://www.waltontower.com/how-to-apply/. Please include the property address in your inquiry. You can also email us at rent@waltontower.com.

(RLNE3925739)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

