Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

4112 Seabrook Lane Available 08/11/20 Home For Rent In Hoover!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice! - Great 3bedroom, 2.5bath townhome which sits on a culdesac in a beautiful neighborhood! Conveniently located to everything in Hoover. The main level features an open living room, kitchen and dining area, master bedroom and bathroom, laundry area, gas fireplace and 1/2 bath. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and a walk in attic for storage. Give us a call to schedule a viewing 205-824-5008!



No Pets

Tenant to verify Schools & Utilities.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



