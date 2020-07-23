All apartments in Jefferson County
4112 Seabrook Lane
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

4112 Seabrook Lane

4112 Seabrook Lane · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4112 Seabrook Lane, Jefferson County, AL 35244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4112 Seabrook Lane · Avail. Aug 11

$1,410

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4112 Seabrook Lane Available 08/11/20 Home For Rent In Hoover!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice! - Great 3bedroom, 2.5bath townhome which sits on a culdesac in a beautiful neighborhood! Conveniently located to everything in Hoover. The main level features an open living room, kitchen and dining area, master bedroom and bathroom, laundry area, gas fireplace and 1/2 bath. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and a walk in attic for storage. Give us a call to schedule a viewing 205-824-5008!

No Pets
Tenant to verify Schools & Utilities.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2415920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Seabrook Lane have any available units?
4112 Seabrook Lane has a unit available for $1,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4112 Seabrook Lane have?
Some of 4112 Seabrook Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 Seabrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Seabrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Seabrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4112 Seabrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 4112 Seabrook Lane offer parking?
No, 4112 Seabrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4112 Seabrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Seabrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Seabrook Lane have a pool?
No, 4112 Seabrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Seabrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 4112 Seabrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Seabrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 Seabrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 Seabrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4112 Seabrook Lane has units with air conditioning.
