Ridge Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill media room tennis court garage parking bike storage car wash area courtyard dog park e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal trash valet

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome home to Ridge Crossings Apartments located in Hoover, Alabama. Your new apartment community offers newly renovated or our classic apartment homes, so no matter what your budget, Ridge Crossings has an apartment suitable for your lifestyle. Your pet-friendly home features scenic views, granite-style countertops with modern black or stainless appliances, hardwood-style flooring, over-sized closets, full-size washer and dryer connections, patio or sun rooms, fully-equipped kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces.



There’s also plenty of activity to be had as a resident of Ridge Crossings. Relax alongside one of two resort-style swimming pools, work up a sweat in the 24-hour fitness center, or enjoy time spent with friends during a game on tennis or racquetball courts.



With an amazing location, you will find yourself close to great shopping and dining as well as quick and easy access with I-65 and I-459 placing you just minute