All apartments in Hoover
Find more places like 445 North Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoover, AL
/
445 North Lake Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

445 North Lake Road

445 North Lake Road · (205) 793-0700 ext. 00
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoover
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

445 North Lake Road, Hoover, AL 35242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 445 North Lake Road · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Female roommate wanted - Roommate wanted. The owner of this two bedroom two bath home needs a roommate. All utilities are provided including: water, electricity, gas, cable and internet. Yard care, fertilization, pest control, Netflix and HOA fees are included. Access to the swim and tennis club is included. The home is in a gated community. You will have half of a two car garage to use for storage or to park your car. The home is fully furnished except for your bedroom furnishings. The owner lives out of state and this is a second home. The house is nonsmoking. The house is pet friendly for a small dog that is housebroken.

(RLNE5777947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 North Lake Road have any available units?
445 North Lake Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 445 North Lake Road have?
Some of 445 North Lake Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 North Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
445 North Lake Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 North Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 North Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 445 North Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 445 North Lake Road does offer parking.
Does 445 North Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 North Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 North Lake Road have a pool?
Yes, 445 North Lake Road has a pool.
Does 445 North Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 445 North Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 445 North Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 North Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 445 North Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 North Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 445 North Lake Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln
Hoover, AL 35022
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir
Hoover, AL 35216
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir
Hoover, AL 35226
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln
Hoover, AL 35226
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive
Hoover, AL 35216
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir
Hoover, AL 35244
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr
Hoover, AL 35216
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr
Hoover, AL 35244

Similar Pages

Hoover 1 BedroomsHoover 2 Bedrooms
Hoover Dog Friendly ApartmentsHoover Pet Friendly Places
Hoover Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, AL
Montevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity