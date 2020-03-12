445 North Lake Road

Amenities

Female roommate wanted - Roommate wanted. The owner of this two bedroom two bath home needs a roommate. All utilities are provided including: water, electricity, gas, cable and internet. Yard care, fertilization, pest control, Netflix and HOA fees are included. Access to the swim and tennis club is included. The home is in a gated community. You will have half of a two car garage to use for storage or to park your car. The home is fully furnished except for your bedroom furnishings. The owner lives out of state and this is a second home. The house is nonsmoking. The house is pet friendly for a small dog that is housebroken.



