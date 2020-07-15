All apartments in Hoover
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

428 Russett Hollow Road

428 Russet Hollow Road · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
Location

428 Russet Hollow Road, Hoover, AL 35244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 428 Russett Hollow Road · Avail. Aug 5

$1,615

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
428 Russett Hollow Road Available 08/05/20 Home for Rent in Hoover, AL!! Won't Last Long!! Call Today to be added to the Waitlist...Coming Soon!!! - Corner lot rental home in Hoover, AL. Great 3 bed, 2 bath home with formal dining room/office space, living room, breakfast nook, big back deck, gazebo, large corner lot, 2 car garage, long driveway etc. Detached garage will not be included.
Call today to schedule your viewing! 205-824-5008

Pets welcome with $300 nonrefundable pet fee!

Tenant to verify: Schools, AL Power, Spire- Gas, B'ham Water/Sewer, Hoover Trash

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE1993370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Russett Hollow Road have any available units?
428 Russett Hollow Road has a unit available for $1,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 428 Russett Hollow Road have?
Some of 428 Russett Hollow Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Russett Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
428 Russett Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Russett Hollow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 Russett Hollow Road is pet friendly.
Does 428 Russett Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 428 Russett Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 428 Russett Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Russett Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Russett Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 428 Russett Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 428 Russett Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 428 Russett Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Russett Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Russett Hollow Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Russett Hollow Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 428 Russett Hollow Road has units with air conditioning.
