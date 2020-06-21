1516 Laurens St

Amenities

3 Beds & 2.5 Baths House* / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Coming Soon for touring during the 1st week of July!!!

Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available.

*Furniture in the pictures is not included.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Gas Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace

*2 Car Garage (by HOA policy, no more than 2 cars are allowed per unit, and these must always be parked in the garage and not on the street, otherwise there will be a penalty fee)

2 Stories

Fenced Yard

*The property is not available for active smokers.



No Pets Allowed



No Pets Allowed



