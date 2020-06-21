All apartments in Hoover
1516 Laurens St
1516 Laurens St

1516 Laurens Street · (205) 545-8474
Location

1516 Laurens Street, Hoover, AL 35242

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1516 Laurens St · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2305 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Beds & 2.5 Baths House* / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Coming Soon for touring during the 1st week of July!!!
Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available.
*Furniture in the pictures is not included.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
*2 Car Garage (by HOA policy, no more than 2 cars are allowed per unit, and these must always be parked in the garage and not on the street, otherwise there will be a penalty fee)
2 Stories
Fenced Yard
*The property is not available for active smokers.

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Laurens St have any available units?
1516 Laurens St has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1516 Laurens St have?
Some of 1516 Laurens St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Laurens St currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Laurens St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Laurens St pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Laurens St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoover.
Does 1516 Laurens St offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Laurens St does offer parking.
Does 1516 Laurens St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Laurens St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Laurens St have a pool?
No, 1516 Laurens St does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Laurens St have accessible units?
No, 1516 Laurens St does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Laurens St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Laurens St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Laurens St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Laurens St does not have units with air conditioning.
