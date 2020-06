Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

MOVE IN SPECIAL! Receive half off your first month's rent with a 12 month lease! Our largest floor plan boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and ample storage throughout. This home has an open floor plan with eat in kitchen, hard floors throughout and all appliances included (even washer and dryer). All homes come with a two car garage. Please call today before this one's gone! Please be aware of scammers. We will only accept payment for security deposit and rent after a lease has been fully executed.