312 Wyatt Court Available 07/06/20 Fenced Back Yard, South Hampton Subdivision! - Welcome to the South Hampton subdivision. Located off of HWY 98 close to downtown Foley. The home has carpet and wood look tile through out. The master bedroom is located to the back of the home with two bedrooms located to the front of the home. Tray ceilings in the master bed room, large walk in closets and double vanities in the master bath. Living room has tray ceilings, separate dining room and breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, patio off of the living room and large garage.



*Minimum lease term is 12 months..This is a NON smoking home..Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, NOT pet friendly*



Directions: Traveling West on HWY 98 for 2.08 miles, Turn left onto S Hickory St. for 0.16 miles, Take the 1st right onto Southampton Dr. for 0.10 miles, Turn left onto Wyatt Ct and Home is on left.



BEFORE you apply, please read. The following documents are required to process the application:

-Copy of drivers license or Sheriffs picture ID

-Last 2 pay stubs of each income source listed

-If self employed, most current Schedule C tax return and proof of income

-Each person over 18 to be living in the home must submit an application

-Application fee(s) $40.00 per applicant, You can pay your application fee online with the following link: http://www.longtermrentalgroup.com/tenant-resources/



Applications will not be processed unless they are submitted in full.

These documents can be faxed to 1-888-455-4614 or emailed to Gwen@longtermrentalgroup.com.



***Upon approval of your application, a security deposit must be received in order to secure the property. This holding deposit will secure the property for no longer than 30 days. If a signed lease is not executed with a start date within the 30 days, the holding deposit will be forfeited.

Once the lease is signed, the holding deposit becomes the security deposit for the home.***



No Pets Allowed



