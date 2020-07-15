1118 N Alston St 1118

Amenities
Unit 1118 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Remodeled Free Water, Sewer, Garb, Cable - Property Id: 89661
Majestic Oak Trees line the street making this a beautiful area. Recently remodeled with all hardwoods and tile in baths, no carpet. 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms with nice balcony overlooking the huge oak trees along street. Filtered water and ice in double door fridge, dishwasher, microwave, range and garbage disposal. Assigned private parking, Very nice 1,000 sf condo. No Pets. 251-233-9187
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89661
Property Id 89661
No Pets Allowed
