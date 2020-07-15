All apartments in Foley
1118 N Alston St 1118
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:13 PM

1118 N Alston St 1118

1118 N Alston St · (251) 233-9187
Location

1118 N Alston St, Foley, AL 36535

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1118 · Avail. Aug 1

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 1118 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Remodeled Free Water, Sewer, Garb, Cable - Property Id: 89661

Majestic Oak Trees line the street making this a beautiful area. Recently remodeled with all hardwoods and tile in baths, no carpet. 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms with nice balcony overlooking the huge oak trees along street. Filtered water and ice in double door fridge, dishwasher, microwave, range and garbage disposal. Assigned private parking, Very nice 1,000 sf condo. No Pets. 251-233-9187
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89661
Property Id 89661

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5931513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 N Alston St 1118 have any available units?
1118 N Alston St 1118 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1118 N Alston St 1118 have?
Some of 1118 N Alston St 1118's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 N Alston St 1118 currently offering any rent specials?
1118 N Alston St 1118 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 N Alston St 1118 pet-friendly?
No, 1118 N Alston St 1118 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Foley.
Does 1118 N Alston St 1118 offer parking?
Yes, 1118 N Alston St 1118 offers parking.
Does 1118 N Alston St 1118 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 N Alston St 1118 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 N Alston St 1118 have a pool?
No, 1118 N Alston St 1118 does not have a pool.
Does 1118 N Alston St 1118 have accessible units?
No, 1118 N Alston St 1118 does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 N Alston St 1118 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 N Alston St 1118 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 N Alston St 1118 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 N Alston St 1118 does not have units with air conditioning.
