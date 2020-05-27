All apartments in Fairhope
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:09 AM

371 S Church Street

371 South Church Street · (251) 604-0356
Location

371 South Church Street, Fairhope, AL 36532

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2178 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This is it!!! The perfect one level home on a large corner lot within walking distance to downtown Fairhope and the Bay. New roof, hot water heater and new HVAC. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, split bedroom plan. Kitchen has granite countertops. Split bedroom plan with master suite that has a fireplace, large walk-in closet and master bath with oversized shower. Family room has vaulted ceiling with fireplace and wood floors. Beautiful oak hardwood floors & tile throughout house. Large covered deck off the back of house perfect for entertaining. Beautiful fenced back yard with lots of trees and plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 S Church Street have any available units?
371 S Church Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 371 S Church Street have?
Some of 371 S Church Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 S Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
371 S Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 S Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 371 S Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairhope.
Does 371 S Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 371 S Church Street does offer parking.
Does 371 S Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 S Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 S Church Street have a pool?
No, 371 S Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 371 S Church Street have accessible units?
No, 371 S Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 371 S Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 S Church Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 371 S Church Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 371 S Church Street has units with air conditioning.
