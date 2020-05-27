371 S Church Street

Amenities

This is it!!! The perfect one level home on a large corner lot within walking distance to downtown Fairhope and the Bay. New roof, hot water heater and new HVAC. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, split bedroom plan. Kitchen has granite countertops. Split bedroom plan with master suite that has a fireplace, large walk-in closet and master bath with oversized shower. Family room has vaulted ceiling with fireplace and wood floors. Beautiful oak hardwood floors & tile throughout house. Large covered deck off the back of house perfect for entertaining. Beautiful fenced back yard with lots of trees and plenty of parking.