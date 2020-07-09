All apartments in Enterprise
802 Legacy Drive

802 Legacy Drive · (334) 475-4405
Location

802 Legacy Drive, Enterprise, AL 36330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2144 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with extended 2 car garage. Features include hardwood and tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room, a dining room and kitchen bar top, stainless steel kitchen appliances, jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom, and a privacy-fenced in back yard. Comes with washing machine and dryer hookups. Pest control included. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Legacy Drive have any available units?
802 Legacy Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 802 Legacy Drive have?
Some of 802 Legacy Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
802 Legacy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Legacy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 802 Legacy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 802 Legacy Drive offers parking.
Does 802 Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Legacy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Legacy Drive have a pool?
No, 802 Legacy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 802 Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 802 Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Legacy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Legacy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Legacy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
