802 Legacy Drive

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with extended 2 car garage. Features include hardwood and tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room, a dining room and kitchen bar top, stainless steel kitchen appliances, jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom, and a privacy-fenced in back yard. Comes with washing machine and dryer hookups. Pest control included. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.