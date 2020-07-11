/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:23 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, AL with pool
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Wakefield Way
206 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1495 sqft
Wakefield Subdivision - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - 2BR/2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Peregrine Way
101 Peregrine Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1498 sqft
Eagle Landing Subdivision - TDY Unit - TDY Option: Rent is $60.00/day, Sec Dep of $1500.00, all utilities included but with a Cap. 30 day minimal stay required and 10 Day Minimal Notice to Depart Required. 2 BR/2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
102 S Springview Dr
102 S Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1405 sqft
((Available Now, all dates are subject to change at anytime)) 2 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1 car garage, fenced back yard, New Carpet. 12 Month lease. No Animals Allowed. (CLB)
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 Baldwin
114 Baldwin, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
114 Baldwin Available 04/17/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - 2-story townhouse, all appliances, washer/dryer, 1 car garage, fenced yard, pets negotiable, community pool, lawn care (RLNE5663419)
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
21 Courtyard Way
21 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Spacious townhome near Ft. Rucker - Property Id: 136366 Updated townhome in quiet neighborhood, close to Ft. Rucker. Pool, tennis court, basketball court and gym access included. Spacious serene deck to enjoy. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
174 Winslow Ave
174 Winslow Avenue, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1537 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage located in Wakefield. Comes with all kitchen appliances, privacy-fenced in yard, washing machine and dryer, clubhouse and pool access. Lawn care included.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Concord
113 Concord Avenue, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1494 sqft
113 Concord Available 07/15/20 Wakefield Subdivision - End Unit! - 3BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 car garage. All stainless steel kitchen appliances with beautiful dark cabinetry as well as washing machine/dryer in the downstairs 1/2 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Enterprise
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
99 County Road 756
99 County Road 756, Coffee County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2930 sqft
Look at this beautiful home in located The Ridge. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2930 square feet, corner lot has so much charm.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
170 County Rd. 751
170 County Road 751, Coffee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2057 sqft
170 County Rd. 751 Available 06/15/20 Curington Farms - Pool & Lawn Care Included! - Beautiful 4 Bed/2 Bath home with 2 Car Garage in Curington Farms. Fireplace in living room, formal dining room along with eat-in kitchen.