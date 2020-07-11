/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:23 AM
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Enterprise, AL
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
109 Hall Hill Court
109 Hall Hill Court, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2100 sqft
109 Hall Hill Court Available 08/21/20 Cotton Creek Subdivision - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Cotton Creek. Full kitchen with all major appliances in place, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and privacy fenced backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
114 Dawson Ln
114 Dawson Ln, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2032 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home with 2 car garage is located in the Fountain Crest subdivision, convenient to Fort Rucker, and features a fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, kitchen bar, covered back patio and large fenced in
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Belvedere ln
108 Belvedere Lane, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1646 sqft
108 Belvedere Ln - Property Id: 301975 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301975 Property Id 301975 (RLNE5883381)
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
112 Sagebrush Drive
112 Sagebush Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2193 sqft
4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom brick home with 2 car garage in Legacy Farms. Backyard is fenced in. Pets are negotiable. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
105 East Kingswood
105 Kingswood Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1630 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home is conveniently located off of Shellfield Road.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
802 Legacy Drive
802 Legacy Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2144 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with extended 2 car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
502 Legend Tr
502 Legends Trl, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2668 sqft
Beautiful home located in The Legends. This 4 bedroom and 3.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3 Breckenridge Terrace
3 Breckenridge Ct, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1537 sqft
3 Breckenridge Terrace Available 05/18/20 Breckenridge Terrace - TDY RENTAL! - Fully Furnished one-story TDY townhome with 2BR/2BA townhome and 1 Car Garage in Breckenridge Terrace! All kitchen appliances included as well as washer/dryer in the
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10 Stratford Ln
10 Stratford Lane, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1897 sqft
10 Stratford Ln Available 06/30/20 Clubview Estates - - 3BR/2BA house with 2 Car Garage in beautiful Clubview Estates. All kitchen appliances included; washer/dryer hookups in the laundry room. Gas fireplace in living room.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
118 Cristy Ln
118 Cristy Ln, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1657 sqft
118 Cristy Ln Available 04/21/20 Country Estates! - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Country Estates. Gas fireplace and water heater.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 Baldwin
114 Baldwin, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
114 Baldwin Available 04/17/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - 2-story townhouse, all appliances, washer/dryer, 1 car garage, fenced yard, pets negotiable, community pool, lawn care (RLNE5663419)
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
103 Wildwood
103 Wildwood Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
Harrand Creek - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Harrand Creek. Wood-burning fireplace in living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and rear deck overlooks partially fenced backyard.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 New Harvest Dr.
108 New Harvest Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2161 sqft
108 New Harvest Dr. Available 09/15/20 Legacy Farms - Beautiful 4BR/2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
174 Winslow Ave
174 Winslow Avenue, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1537 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage located in Wakefield. Comes with all kitchen appliances, privacy-fenced in yard, washing machine and dryer, clubhouse and pool access. Lawn care included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Porters Way
105 Porters Way, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2784 sqft
105 Porters Way Available 08/12/20 Sommer Brook Subdivision - Gorgeous 4BR/2.5BA home with 2 Car Garage in the Sommer Brook Subdivision. Gas fireplace in living room, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
509 Green Drive
509 Green Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage located in Regency Meadows subdivision.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Concord
113 Concord Avenue, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1494 sqft
113 Concord Available 07/15/20 Wakefield Subdivision - End Unit! - 3BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 car garage. All stainless steel kitchen appliances with beautiful dark cabinetry as well as washing machine/dryer in the downstairs 1/2 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Enterprise
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
159 County Road 754
159 County Road 754, Coffee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2049 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with 2 car garage located in The Ridge.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
170 County Rd. 751
170 County Road 751, Coffee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2057 sqft
170 County Rd. 751 Available 06/15/20 Curington Farms - Pool & Lawn Care Included! - Beautiful 4 Bed/2 Bath home with 2 Car Garage in Curington Farms. Fireplace in living room, formal dining room along with eat-in kitchen.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
471 County Road 737
471 County Road 737, Coffee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1749 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change))Up to two dogs per policy No cats. 2 car garage, fenced yard, washer and dryer, and pest control included. (clb)
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
344 Trent Rd
344 Trent Rd, Dale County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1977 sqft
((AVAILABLE 07/27/2020 all dates are subject to change)) Dogs per policy and No Cats. 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 2 car garage, privacy fence, washer and dryer connections, formal dining room and eat-in-kitchen, and a large patio with ceiling fans.
Results within 5 miles of Enterprise
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
44 Valley View Dr
44 Valley View Dr, Level Plains, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1506 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW- all dates are subject to change at any time)) Lg non-aggressive dogs allowed per policy! 2 Car garage, fenced rear yard with deck, quarterly pest control included. CLB
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
168 Lakeview Dr
168 Lakeview Dr, Daleville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
168 Lakeview Dr Available 07/22/20 LAKEVIEW TOWNHOMES - Daleville, AL - All appliances, fenced yard, washer/dryer, pets negotiable, lakeside (RLNE5009061)
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
73 Maree Road
73 Maree Dr, Dale County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1814 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage located in Level Plains.