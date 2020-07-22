/
coffee county
40 Apartments for rent in Coffee County, AL
1 Unit Available
805 Lee Street A & C
805 E Lee St, Enterprise, AL
Studio
$5,294
5294 sqft
Previously used as a medical office. Can be rented separately with equal sf, or together. There is a waiting room (shared if rented separately) and 4 exam rooms total with a sink in each exam room.
1 Unit Available
117 Industrial Blvd
117 S Industrial Blvd, Enterprise, AL
Studio
$34,639
58156 sqft
4 Bldgs. 3476 sf office 54,680 sf manufacturing 13' eave height 30,000 sf whse 18' eave height 50,400 sf 40' eave ht approx. 15 acres
1 Unit Available
1504 Park Avenue
1504 E Park Ave, Enterprise, AL
Studio
$5,300
5000 sqft
Three year old building approximately 1/4 mile east of bypass on Highway 84; Approximate 1000 Square feet heated and cooled office - display area with approximate 3000 square feet shop area (with two 12x14 roll up doors).
1 Unit Available
305 Huntington Drive
305 Huntington Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2180 sqft
305 Huntington Drive Available 08/04/20 Huntington Ridge Subdivision - Pool with Pool Care Included! - Very Nice 4BD/2BA home with a 2 Car Garage in the Huntington Ridge Subdivision.
1 Unit Available
108 Belvedere ln
108 Belvedere Lane, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
108 Belvedere Ln - Property Id: 301975 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/108-belvedere-ln-enterprise-al/301975 Property Id 301975 (RLNE5953288)
1 Unit Available
109 Hall Hill Court
109 Hall Hill Court, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2100 sqft
109 Hall Hill Court Available 08/21/20 Cotton Creek Subdivision - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Cotton Creek. Full kitchen with all major appliances in place, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and privacy fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
504 Springdale Dr
504 Springdale Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1300 sqft
504 Springdale Dr Available 08/12/20 Brown Subdivision - 3BR/2BA home with 1 Car Garage in the Brown Subdivision off Rucker Blvd.
1 Unit Available
152 Commons Dr
152 Commons Drive, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1425 sqft
152 Commons Dr Available 09/01/20 Foxhill Commons - End Unit with 2 Car Garage! - 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 2 Car Garage in Foxhill Commons. Washer/dryer provided along with all major kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
143 S Springview
143 S Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1495 sqft
143 S Springview Available 08/18/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 Car Garage in Dunwoody.
1 Unit Available
112 Foxchase Lane
112 Foxchase Lane, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1369 sqft
112 Foxchase Lane Available 09/02/20 Foxchase Subdivision - 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 Car Garage in Foxchase. All kitchen appliances included as well as washing machine/dryer in the laundry area. Exterior pest control and lawn care provided monthly.
1 Unit Available
101 Woodberry Dr
101 Woodberry Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW dates are subject to change at anytime))Animals OK. Washer and dryer, 2 car garage, community pool, lawn care and pest control. Rear sunroom.CLB
1 Unit Available
1970 Shellfield Rd
1970 Shellfield Road, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1670 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW))No animals, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fenced back yard, 2 car garage. quarterly pest control, New Flooring and Freshly painted CLB
1 Unit Available
24 Courtyard Way
24 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1457 sqft
((AVAILABLE 08/07/2020 all dates are subject to changes)) NO Pets. Washer and dryer,3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, community pool, lawn care and pest control.
1 Unit Available
651 County Road 539
651 County Road 539, Coffee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2301 sqft
((Available July 31, 2020)) All dates are subject to change at anytime. Animals per policy no more than 30 LBS. 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 car garage Fenced back yard. Quarterly Pest control included. Storage Shed in back, lofted bar cabin w/ porch. CLB
1 Unit Available
102 S Springview Dr
102 S Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1405 sqft
((Available Now, all dates are subject to change at anytime)) 2 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1 car garage, fenced back yard, New Carpet. 12 Month lease. No Animals Allowed. (CLB)
1 Unit Available
41 Lawrence Drive, New Brockton
41 Lawrence Dr, New Brockton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1652 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features include granite counter tops, stainless appliances, & a pantry. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee.
1 Unit Available
115 Palm Drive
115 Palm Drive, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1240 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home with 1 car garage located just off Rucker Boulevard. Comes with all kitchen appliances, as well as washing machine and dryer. Fenced in back yard. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee.
1 Unit Available
105 Winthrope Ln
105 Winthrope Lane, Coffee County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1405 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home with 1 car garage located in the Wakefield HOA.
1 Unit Available
509 Green Drive
509 Green Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage located in Regency Meadows subdivision.
1 Unit Available
105 East Kingswood
105 Kingswood Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1630 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home is conveniently located off of Shellfield Road.
1 Unit Available
914 Rucker Boulevard - 1
914 Rucker Boulevard, Enterprise, AL
Studio
$1,500
1410 sqft
Commercial property located on Rucker Blvd in Enterprise. Call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405 for more information or to schedule a viewing.
1 Unit Available
502 Legend Tr
502 Legends Trl, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2668 sqft
Beautiful home located in The Legends. This 4 bedroom and 3.
1 Unit Available
134 Plaza Drive - A
134 Plaza Drive, Enterprise, AL
Studio
$2,000
4648 sqft
Common area includes: foyer/entrance, waiting area, kitchenette, (3) bathrooms and a back common/waiting area.
1 Unit Available
114 Brookwood
114 Brookwood Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
114 BROOKWOOD DR - All appliances, fenced yard, 2 car garage, NO PETS, 12 month lease only No Pets Allowed (RLNE5615595)
